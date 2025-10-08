Axos Invest Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Axos Invest Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,095,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,116,000 after acquiring an additional 178,997 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,053.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 587,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

