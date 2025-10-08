iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Stake Raised by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.