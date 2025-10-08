Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM is Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 369,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 5.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $83,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opulen Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $248.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $250.98.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.