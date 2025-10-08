Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $579.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

