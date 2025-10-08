RMG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 170 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $204.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $206.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

