Country Club Bank Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Country Club Bank cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,056,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,208,000 after buying an additional 736,389 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,355,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,652,000 after buying an additional 103,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,944,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,912,000 after buying an additional 60,435 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,257,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after buying an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $151,753,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $139.87 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.67 and a 200-day moving average of $131.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.