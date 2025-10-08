AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in AT&T by 30.3% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 73,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 41.4% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 50.7% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 20.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $907,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

