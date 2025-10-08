Country Club Bank Sells 5,100 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Country Club Bank lessened its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,755,337,000 after purchasing an additional 157,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,418,389,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,356,507,000 after acquiring an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $396,818,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,387,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,777,000 after acquiring an additional 93,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $173.17 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.