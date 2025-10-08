Meitav Investment House Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776,165 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,609 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,098,000 after purchasing an additional 220,305 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,078,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,834,000 after buying an additional 235,951 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,701,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,698,000 after buying an additional 147,541 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VGIT opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.