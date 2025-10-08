Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Sold by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC decreased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Abel Hall LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

