LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $4.12 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

