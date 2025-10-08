Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 314.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,925,000 after buying an additional 1,049,665 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 529.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 398,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,620,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,080,000 after purchasing an additional 217,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

SF stock opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $120.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

