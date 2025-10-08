Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Sold by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 116,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 448,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $1,236,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 119.4% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $4,171,649.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,585,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,690,721.78. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Bank of America raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

