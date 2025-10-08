Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,855 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,288,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,487 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8,146.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,290,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,243,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,827,000 after acquiring an additional 441,083 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,961,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of MO stock opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

