860 Shares in Carvana Co. $CVNA Acquired by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Up 0.3%

Carvana stock opened at $370.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $148.25 and a 1-year high of $413.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 93,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.16, for a total value of $36,805,084.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,915.84. This trade represents a 93.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.36, for a total transaction of $35,236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,237,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,768,591,236.56. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,189,966 shares of company stock worth $787,174,666 over the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

