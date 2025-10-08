WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,452,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,484 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 739.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,241,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,493 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,831,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,945,000 after buying an additional 2,220,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,864,000 after buying an additional 1,972,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

