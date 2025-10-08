TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $463,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $604.51 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $609.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.92.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

