SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.5% of SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $103.12 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $822.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

