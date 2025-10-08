Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stake Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 11.6% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 461,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $4,966,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

