Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International $EIX

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,923 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.61.

View Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.