Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 9.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 72,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Amgen by 4.6% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 192,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $152,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.42.

Amgen Stock Up 0.5%

AMGN stock opened at $295.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.04 and a 200-day moving average of $287.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

