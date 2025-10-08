Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.29.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

