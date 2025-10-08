Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $842,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 376,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 42,230 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

