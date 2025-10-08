Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stake in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 6.6% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 6,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MSCI by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $568.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. MSCI Inc has a 1 year low of $486.73 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.45.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

