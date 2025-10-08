OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3,629.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 97,048 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 277.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.