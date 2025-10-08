Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 83.1% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $351.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $645.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.93. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.01 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.