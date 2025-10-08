Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Stake Reduced by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 134,500.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of AVDE opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $80.23.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

