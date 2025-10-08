1 North Wealth Services LLC Has $12.51 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

1 North Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 251,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $250,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,816,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479,846 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,494,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,365,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,781 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,028,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,895,000 after purchasing an additional 968,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $49.84.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.