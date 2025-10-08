245,703 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF $XSLV Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 245,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 229,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,011,000. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

