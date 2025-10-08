Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF $RSPS Shares Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 579.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

