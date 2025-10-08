iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG is Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,343,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $80,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 263,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,902,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,221,000 after buying an additional 54,547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.29 and a 12-month high of $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

