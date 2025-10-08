Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Buys 41,517 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,517 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 6.0% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

