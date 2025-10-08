Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $17,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,028,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,903,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $268.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.26. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $283.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

