Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 33,056 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,056 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.49. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $109.79. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

