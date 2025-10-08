Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 64,432 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 143,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

