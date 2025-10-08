Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% during the first quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,668,000 after buying an additional 976,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after buying an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,960,000 after buying an additional 358,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,271,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IWD stock opened at $204.54 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $206.01. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.12.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

