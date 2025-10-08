WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $11.31 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $788.56 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $825.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $757.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $706.00 to $854.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $727.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

