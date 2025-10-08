Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 472.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2,162.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 815,554 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 486,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,008,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after buying an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after buying an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 191,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $110.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $84.85 and a 12 month high of $115.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

