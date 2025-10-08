Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSV opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.