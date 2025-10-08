Somnio Financial Group LLC Makes New $9.66 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Somnio Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,664,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,075,000 after buying an additional 1,991,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after buying an additional 1,762,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,854,000 after buying an additional 1,136,151 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

