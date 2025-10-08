Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $605,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,191.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,163.42. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $506.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,295.00 target price (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

