Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 68,583 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 75.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,583 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 279,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

