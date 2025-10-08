Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 34 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 14,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 46,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $336.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.61.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

