Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.58.

Prologis Trading Down 1.0%

PLD stock opened at $115.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $127.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $57,845.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,272.01. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.