Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Sold by Mainsail Asset Management LLC

Mainsail Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $217.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

