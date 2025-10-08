DMC Group LLC Increases Stake in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VLO stock opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.36. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $178.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.33%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

