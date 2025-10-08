Intel Corporation $INTC Stake Lessened by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. HSBC set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.30.

Intel Stock Up 1.6%

INTC stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.