Accenture PLC $ACN Position Increased by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.4% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mirova US LLC owned about 0.12% of Accenture worth $230,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 407.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $251.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average of $282.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.22.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

