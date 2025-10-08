Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,873 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,110 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after purchasing an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.84.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

