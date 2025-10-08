Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $178.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

